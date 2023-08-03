Kalyan Jewellers to open 200th outlet amid nationwide expansion drive

At present, Kalyan Jewellers has a presence in 22 Indian states and union territories and has extended its reach to four Middle Eastern countries

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Kalyan Jewellers has unveiled its expansion blueprint for August, which includes inauguration of 11 additional showrooms nationwide, culminating in the opening of its 200th outlet in Jammu.

At present, Kalyan Jewellers has a presence in 22 Indian states and union territories and has extended its reach to four Middle Eastern countries. The current distribution of its showrooms includes 76 in South India, 48 in North and Central India, 23 in West India, and 16 in East India, in addition to 33 outlets in the Middle East. The company is poised for further expansion, particularly in non-South markets, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to enhancing its Pan-India footprint.

“As a company, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and it fills me with immense happiness to witness the growth of Kalyan Jewellers. As we chart the next phase of growth, we aim to explore the untapped potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, with our unique brand proposition of a service-backed shopping experience and distinctive design philosophy.” said Mr. T S Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers.

ALSO READ: Kalyan Jewellers jumps 12% on large block deals

The expansion for the month of August comprises new showrooms in various locations such as Patna, Nawada, Sitamarhi, and Arrah in Bihar, Faridabad and Panipat in Haryana, Anand in Gujarat, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and Chembur in Mumbai.

Moreover, Kalyan Jewelers will debut in Jammu with an outlet in Channi, marking the 200th showroom globally for the brand. The company's expansion strategy is particularly focused on penetrating Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, with a unique value proposition of service-backed shopping experiences and unique design philosophy.