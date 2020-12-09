Kalpataru Power shares falls 5% on purchase of land parcel

live bse live

Kalpataru Power share price fell 5 percent in the early trade on December 9 after company board approved purchase of land parcel.

Company board at its meeting held on December 8, 2020 has approved capital expenditure of approximately Rs 207 crore towards purchase of land and will further incur approximately Rs 170 crore towards construction, municipal charges, taxes and for other approvals for development & construction of corporate office of about 1, 79,000 sq. ft. of leasable area near its existing office at Santacruz, Mumbai.

The total cost per sq. ft. would be in the range of approximately Rs 21,000, which is much lower than the current market price.

The construction of corporate office will help the company to reduce rental costs, bring better efficiency and synergy of working together at a single location.

The Company is expecting to complete the construction within a period of 24-30 months.

At 09:21 hrs Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 338.00, down Rs 17.55, or 4.94 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 475.65 and 52-week low Rs 170.00 on 20 January, 2020 and 27 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.94 percent below its 52-week high and 98.82 percent above its 52-week low.