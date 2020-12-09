PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Kalpataru Power shares falls 5% on purchase of land parcel

The total cost per sq. ft. would be in the range of approximately Rs 21,000, which is much lower than the current market price.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kalpataru Power share price fell 5 percent in the early trade on December 9 after company board approved purchase of land parcel.

Company board at its meeting held on December 8, 2020 has approved capital expenditure of approximately Rs 207 crore towards purchase of land and will further incur approximately Rs 170 crore towards construction, municipal charges, taxes and for other approvals for development & construction of corporate office of about 1, 79,000 sq. ft. of leasable area near its existing office at Santacruz, Mumbai.

The total cost per sq. ft. would be in the range of approximately Rs 21,000, which is much lower than the current market price.

The construction of corporate office will help the company to reduce rental costs, bring better efficiency and synergy of working together at a single location.

The Company is expecting to complete the construction within a period of 24-30 months.

Close

Related stories

kalpataru

At 09:21 hrs Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 338.00, down Rs 17.55, or 4.94 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 475.65 and 52-week low Rs 170.00 on 20 January, 2020 and 27 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.94 percent below its 52-week high and 98.82 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Kalpataru Power
first published: Dec 9, 2020 03:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.