Kalpataru Power share price up 3% on Rs 900 crore orders

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Kalpataru Power Transmission share price jumped over 3 percent in the morning session on December 30 after the company bagged new orders in T&D business and EPC of about Rs 900 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 900 crore including an order in the T&D business from overseas market and EPC orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 316.35, up Rs 8.40, or 2.73 percent, at 0921 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 322.15 and an intraday low of Rs 312.50.

Earlier in December, the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,300 crore in the domestic and overseas market. KPTL said it bagged the engineering, procurement and construction orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India and order for railway electrification by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has a decreasing promoter pledge with book value per share improving for the last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators being neutral.

: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​