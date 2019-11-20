Kalpataru Power sells subsidiary, share price rises 6%

Kalpataru Power Transmission share price rose 6.6 percent intraday on November 20 after the company exited one of its subsidiaries.

The company had completed the sale of its entire stake in Kalpataru Satpura Transco on November 20 after obtaining the regulatory and other approvals, it said.

Consequently, Kalpataru Satpura Transco Private Limited ceases to be the subsidiary of the company from November 20.

The company has entered into definitive agreements to sell its stake in three subsidiaries to CLP India Private Limited, subject to receipt of relevant approvals and completion of conditions precedent

At 1420 hours, Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 455.50, up Rs 15.65, or 3.56 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 553.50 and 52-week low of Rs 268.50 on July 1, 2019 and October 29, 2018, respectively.