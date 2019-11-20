App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kalpataru Power sells subsidiary, share price rises 6%

Kalpataru Satpura Transco Private Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the company effective November 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kalpataru Power Transmission share price rose 6.6 percent intraday on November 20 after the company exited one of its subsidiaries.

The company had completed the sale of its entire stake in Kalpataru Satpura Transco on November 20 after obtaining the regulatory and other approvals, it said.

Consequently, Kalpataru Satpura Transco Private Limited ceases to be the subsidiary of the company from November 20.

Close

The company has entered into definitive agreements to sell its stake in three subsidiaries to CLP India Private Limited, subject to receipt of relevant approvals and completion of conditions precedent

related news

At 1420 hours, Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 455.50, up Rs 15.65, or 3.56 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 553.50 and 52-week low of Rs 268.50 on  July 1, 2019 and October 29, 2018, respectively.

It is trading 18.45 percent below its 52-week high and 68.12 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.