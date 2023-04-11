Kalpataru Power share price rises 4% on winning Rs 3,079-crore orders

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 4 percent in early trade on April 11 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 3,079 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission and and its international subsidiaries have secured orders, or notification of awards, of Rs 3,079 crore since March, the company said in its release.

The orders include civil works for a data centre and buildings in India of Rs 1,234 crore, EPC order in the railway business of Rs 754 crore in India and water supply projects in India of Rs 708 crore.

The other orders, including residential and institutional building project in Africa of Rs 233 crore, and orders in the T&D business of Rs 150 crore in overseas markets.

“We are delighted with the continued momentum in order inflows as we commence the new financial year. We are excited to have our second B&F order in the international market, which is a big step forward for us and in‐line with our strategy to expand our civil business outside India," said Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO of Kalpataru Power Transmission. "The orders in the railway and water business have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses. Our B&F business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in new areas like data centres, educational complexes and institutional buildings,” he said. Related stories FM Sitharaman calls for policy change in WTO on electronic transmissions

Indian govt to invite financial bids for Shipping Corp in May: Report

March CPI inflation seen at 15-month low of 5.7% due to favourable base Catch all the market action on our live blog The board of directors on April 10, 2023 has approved change of name of the company from Kalpataru Power Transmission to 'Kalpataru Projects International Limited'. Such change of name will be subject to approval of members, the ministry of corporate affairs and such other applicable statutory and regulatory authorities. At 9:26am, Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 532.70, up Rs 13.90, or 2.68 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 597.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 332.30 on March 13, 2023 and May 11, 2022, respectively. It is now trading 10.79 percent below its 52-week high and 60.31 percent above its 52-week low.

Moneycontrol News