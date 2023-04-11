 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalpataru Power share price rises 4% on winning Rs 3,079-crore orders

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

The board of directors on April 10, 2023 has approved change of name of the company from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited to “Kalpataru Projects International Limited”.

Kalpataru Power Transmission

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 4 percent in early trade on April 11 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 3,079 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission and and its international subsidiaries have secured orders, or notification of awards, of Rs 3,079 crore since March, the company said in its release.

The orders include civil works for a data centre and buildings in India of Rs 1,234 crore, EPC order in the railway business of Rs 754 crore in India and water supply projects in India of Rs 708 crore.

The other orders, including residential and institutional building project in Africa of Rs 233 crore, and orders in the T&D business of Rs 150 crore in overseas markets.