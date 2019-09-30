Kalpataru Power rises 4% on Rs 775-crore order wins

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 553.50 and 52-week low Rs 268.50 on 01 July, 2019 and 29 October, 2018, respectively.
Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission added nearly 4 percent intraday on September 30 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 775 crore.
The company and its international subsidiary have secured new orders and notification of award in transmission and distribution (T&D) business from government as well as private clients.
“We are very happy with the new order wins in our T&D business. These new orders will help us to strengthen our T&D order book particularly in India and Bangladesh," Kalpataru Power Managing Director & CEO Manish Mohnot said.
"Our total order inflows in FY19-20 has crossed Rs 4,300 crore and additionally we have a L1 position of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.”
At 1428 hours, Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 488.45, up Rs 14.85, or 3.14 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 553.50 on July 1, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 268.50 on October 29, 2018.It is trading 11.75 percent below its 52-week high and 81.92 percent above its 52-week low.