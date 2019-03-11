Kalpataru Power rises 3% on orders win worth Rs 1,288cr

Share price of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 3.3 percent intraday Monday after company received orders worth Rs 1,288 crore.

The company has secured new orders / notification of award of Rs 1,288 crores. Its transmission & distribution business has secured projects of Rs 771 crore primarily in international markets.

Also, it bagged two projects in oil and gas business totalling Rs 517 crore.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, Kalpataru Power said “We are delighted with the new order wins in our T&D and Oil & Gas business. These new orders along with the order announced during the year will help us to deliver sustainable and profitable growth ahead. We remain confident to meet our revenue and margin guidance for financial year 2018-19.”

At 13:11 hrs Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 411.80, up Rs 12.35, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here