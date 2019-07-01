App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kalpataru Power rises 2% on orders win worth Rs 975 crore

Company's international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe.

Share price of Kalpataru Power Transmission added more than 2 percent in the early trade on July 1 as company received orders worth Rs 975 crore.

The company has secured new orders / notification of award of Rs 975 crore including EPC order for pipeline laying and associated works in India, as per company's release.

The company also received 2 orders for design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning for railway electrification, including OHE, TSS & associated works.

However, the company's international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, Kalpataru Power said, "We are delighted with the new order wins across all our businesses. The oil & gas and railway orders along with the international T&D orders will help in strengthening our position in the respective businesses. These order wins helps us to further consolidate our order book and gives us confidence to meet our revenue and profitability guidance for FY19-20."

At 09:29 hrs Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 532, up Rs 7.40, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 09:35 am

