you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Kalpataru Power gains 6% on winning orders worth Rs 1,560 crore

The company's international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 6 percent in early trade on December 30 after the company won orders for power transmission projects.

Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders/notifications of award of Rs 1,560 crore from India, Africa, CIS and South America, it said in a release today.

The company's international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.

“We are delighted with the new order wins, especially that all these orders are in our core power T&D business. These orders in the T&D business reaffirms our confidence in the strong growth of this business going forward," said Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, Kalpataru Power Transmission.

"With reduced volatility and good visibility across all our businesses, we are confident to reach our targeted margin and build a strong order book,” he added.

At 09:18 hrs, Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 372.10, up Rs 15.80, or 4.43 percent.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 495.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 302.75 on 03 August, 2021 and 29 December, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.97 percent below its 52-week high and 22.91 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Kalpataru Power Transmission
first published: Dec 30, 2021 09:40 am

