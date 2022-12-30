Kalpataru Power bags new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore; stock rises

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on December 30 said that the company and its international subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore. The orders in India and overseas markets are in the electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) business, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO, KPTL said, "With these new orders, we have further strengthened and consolidated our market position in India, SARRC and African markets. We expect T&D ordering momentum to remain robust given the thrust on renewables and upgradation of T&D infrastructure in India and International markets."

KPTL further stated that the company’s year-to-date (YTD) FY23 order inflows have crossed Rs 17,031 crore on a consolidated basis.

"The existing order book along with our diversified business mix provides good visibility for growth in coming quarters," Mohnot added.

Meanwhile, shares of KPTL on December 30 rose after the order booking announcement. At 2:30 pm, KTPL shares were trading 1.63 percent higher at Rs 558.55 apiece on BSE. The stock had reached an intra-day high of Rs 567.10 against its previous close of Rs 549.60.

The stock has been on an upward trend since today's opening as the company had on December 29 appointed Shailendra Kumar Tripathi as deputy managing director for a period up to October 21, 2025.

KPTL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business in the country. KPTL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a presence in 67 countries.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE