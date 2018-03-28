Kakatiya Cements rises 9% as CPCB revokes cement plant closure order

Shares of Kakatiya Cements added 9 percent intraday Wednesday as Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revokes closure order on company’s cement plant.

The company has installed online SPM stack monitoring equipment and provided connectivity to CPCB and SPCB servers on February 21, 2018. The CPCB has revoked its closure directions issued in respect of the company's cement plant.

“The company is now in the process of obtaining the clearance of Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and as soon as the clearance is obtained from TSPCB, it shall co-ordinate with the appropriate authorities in the Electricity Department for restoration of power supply, company said in release.

“We are hopeful that the company would be in position to re-start its operations in the cement plant before end of April, 2018, it added.

CPCB had issued closure directions for non-connectivity of emission monitoring equipment to the CPCB sever in respect of company’s cement plant.

At 12:15 hrs Kakatiya Cements was quoting at Rs 245.00, up Rs 17.80, or 7.83 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil