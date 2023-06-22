Kajaria Ceramics trades higher, firm invests in power generator

Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained a buy order on the stock at a target price of Rs 1366.

Kajaria Ceramics was trading higher in the morning trade on June 22. The company has approved an investment of up to Rs 3.67 crore in Sunsure Solarpark Two Private Limited for captive power consumption, the tile manufacturer informed the exchanges a day earlier.

The board of directors approved the investment in a meeting on May 16. Sunsure Solar Park is a leading independent solar and wind power producer.

At 10.15 am, the share was trading 0.36 percent higher at Rs 1,293.40 on the National Stock Exchange.

Margins for the tile-maker company improved on account of lower natural gas costs. Natural gas is used as a fuel to power the ceramic tile industry. It helps as heat is produced by natural gas in the burner. The EBITDA margin rose 240 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 14.6 percent on account of falling fuel prices.

One basis point in one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Margins are also improving as there is a pick-up in demand in the tile industry. Real estate projects which were under construction from last 1-1.5 years are now getting completed plus new launches are increasing, said Philip Capital in a report.

The company’s revenue for the financial year 2022-23 increased 18 percent from the previous year to Rs 4415 crore. Net profit, however, was down 8 percent at Rs 344 crore. The tile maker’s operating margin fell 295 basis points in the same period.

The stock has gained up to 11.63 percent in 2023.

“We believe KJC’s market leadership can help it witness robust volume growth, while maintaining the highest margins in the industry,” Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a report in May 17. The brokerage firm has a "buy" rating on the stock at a target price of Rs 1,366.

