Kajaria Ceramics suffers a dent on low volumes in Q3, but analysts are positive

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Tiles sales volumes was down ~1 percent YoY at 25.5 million square metres (MSM), on the back of extended monsoon and festive season

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ceramics Q3 profit tanks 41% YoY to Rs 73.66 crore on weak operating performance, tepid topline growth. Revenue grows 2.1%. The ceramic and vitrified tiles manufacturer has registered a 41% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 73.66 crore for quarter ended December FY23, as operating numbers were down. Consolidated revenue grew by 2.1% YoY to Rs 1,091.1 crore for the quarter. On operating front, EBITDA was down by 27.6% to Rs 133 crore and margin fell by 5 percentage points to 12.2% for the quarter compared to same period last year.

Shares of Kajaria Ceramics fell 5 percent on January 30 after its Q3 profit tanked 41 percent on-year to Rs 73.66 crore because of weak operating performance and tepid topline growth.

At 12:30pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,044 on the NSE, lower by 4.9 percent. It was trading below its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day simple moving averages.

The tile manufacturer and a leader in the building materials segment saw its consolidated revenue grow by only 2.1 percent on-year to Rs 1,091.1 crore for the quarter. On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was down 27.6 percent to Rs 133 crore and margin fell by 5 percentage points to 12.2 percent over the same period last year.