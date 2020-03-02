Kajaria Ceramics share price jump 5% as HSBC maintains buy

Kajaria Ceramics share price added over 5 percent intraday on March 2 as foreign research house HSBC maintained buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 per share.

The disruption in China opens up export markets but has limited benefits for the company, said HSBC.

Softer crude prices is although a saviour amid weak demand. The benefits from a softer crude would only be seen in FY21, it added.

At close, Kajaria Ceramics was quoting at Rs 543.95, up Rs 20.55, or 3.93 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 648.85 and 52-week low of Rs 442.75 on May 31, 2019 and September 4, 2019, respectively.