App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kajaria Ceramics rises 3% as subsidiary begins commercial production of tiles

The KTPL facility will manufacture 5 MSM tiles per annum.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kajaria Ceramics added 3 percent intraday on September 30 after a subsidiary started commercial production of tiles.

Kajaria Tiles, formerly Kajaria Floera Ceramics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, started commercial production of tiles on September 29 at a facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

The capacity of the KTPL facility will be 5 MSM tiles per annum.

Close

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will close from October 1 and will open after expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of the financial results of the company for the quarter ending September 30.

related news

At 1038 hours, Kajaria Ceramics was quoting at Rs 566.90, up Rs 12.15, or 2.19, percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 10:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.