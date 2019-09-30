Kajaria Ceramics rises 3% as subsidiary begins commercial production of tiles

Kajaria Ceramics added 3 percent intraday on September 30 after a subsidiary started commercial production of tiles.

Kajaria Tiles, formerly Kajaria Floera Ceramics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, started commercial production of tiles on September 29 at a facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

The capacity of the KTPL facility will be 5 MSM tiles per annum.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will close from October 1 and will open after expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of the financial results of the company for the quarter ending September 30.