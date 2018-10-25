Kajaria Ceramics declines 3% on poor Q2 numbers

Share price of Kajaria Ceramics declined 3 percent intraday Thursday as company reported weak numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2FY19 (July-Sept) consolidated net profit was down 11 percent at Rs 50.6 crore against Rs 57 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue was up 8 percent at Rs 725.3 crore against Rs 671.2 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was down 10.7 percent at Rs 108.9 crore, while margin was down 320 bps at 15 percent.

At 14:20 hrs Kajaria Ceramics was quoting at Rs 327.00, down Rs 8.75, or 2.61 percent on the BSE.