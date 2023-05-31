Just do IT! Here’s how to play the IT theme currently, as per analysts

The domestic IT industry largely delivered a disappointing Q4 show.

Small may not always be beautiful, but it certainly merits a second look, at least in the IT space. With the Indian IT sector buffeted by global macro headwinds, analysts are of the view that one of the best bets to ride out the storm would be the smaller IT firms, which are projected to sustain their growth premium over the tier-1 pack.

The domestic IT industry largely delivered a disappointing Q4 show amid the gathering clouds of recession in the West and the banking crisis in the US – the bread-and-butter market for India’s software service exporters.

“The macro challenges are manifesting into a set of outcomes for the sector ranging from cuts in discretionary spending, delay in decision making (slower conversion from pipeline to total contract value or TCV), slower deal ramp-up, to change in the propensity for price increases/volume discounts,” HDFC Securities said in a recent report.

However, the deteriorating operative environment and soured sentiment are bigger worries for frontline IT companies.

“India tier-1 IT has a high correlation to S&P500 revenue growth, which includes large customers across verticals and the growth rate is expected to decelerate over the next two quarters,” analysts at HDFC Securities added.

Of course, there are gradations of pain within the tier-1 pack.

HDFC Securities believes Tech Mahindra and Infosys have a higher risk from large clients moderating spend, and TCS scores above Infosys both in BFSI and non-BFSI industry verticals.

“Mid-tier IT on average scores slightly above tier-1 IT, supported by ER&D companies,” it said. “Mid-tier IT growth premium is expected to continue—both on revenue growth and profit growth in FY24E, supported by vertical and enterprise-specific drivers.”

Growth Drivers

A key driver is the engineering R&D (ER&D) segment within the manufacturing vertical.

Interestingly, the manufacturing vertical (including industrials and automotive) had the highest count of enterprises increasing their outlook and beating the estimates this earnings season.

In a recent note on L&T Technology Services (LTTS), Motilal Oswal too highlighted the contribution of this segment.

“We continue to view LTTS as a beneficiary of the growing penetration of ER&D services,” it noted, adding that digitization is driving the accelerated spends in ER&D.

Stating that ER&D pureplay guidance for FY24E is a strong growth premium over tier-1 IT, HDFC Securities said Cyient, Tata Elxsi and L&T Technology Services are expected to grow above the low-teens for FY24E as compared to mid-single-digit growth expected for tier-1 IT firms.

Head-to-head: TCS trounces Infosys on all fronts of financials

In a recent report, Kotak Institutional Equities too said it expects mid-tier companies with strong domain understanding and capabilities to beat tier-1 companies in terms of growth.

“Quality mid-tier [companies] can deliver double-digit growth in FY2024. Portfolio mix that is tuned to growth with lower legacy drag, quality management team and strong sales focus are aiding healthy growth even in a less friendly environment,” the brokerage said.

However, it added that tier-1 companies that offer a full suite of services are most likely to weather the slowdown.

