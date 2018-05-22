App
May 22, 2018 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial soars 8% after Q4 net profit grows 53% to Rs 39 crore

The listings portal posted 53 percent growth in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 39 crore against Rs 25.4 crore posted for the corresponding quarter of last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Just Dial soared 8 percent in the morning as investors cheered strong growth in its net profit for the March quarter.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 441.80 and an intraday low of Rs 415.55.

Its revenues rose 10 percent at Rs 200.5 crore against Rs 181.7 crore year on year.

Its revenues rose 10 percent at Rs 200.5 crore against Rs 181.7 crore year on year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose over 42 percent at Rs 45.8 crore against Rs 32.2 crore during the March quarter of FY17.

Meanwhile, the operating margin was reported at 22.9 percent, higher than 17.7 percent posted last year.

Traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 111.6 million, up 28.6% YoY and 3.7% QoQ. 70.8% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 21.5% on desktop/ PC and 7.7% on our Voice platform, the company said in a statement.

The stock has lost around 4 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at 6 percent. At 10:05 hrs Just Dial was quoting at Rs 434.00, up Rs 26.70, or 6.56 percent, on the BSE.

