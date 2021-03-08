Just Dial signs advertising agreement with Star India for IPL; share price jumps 6%

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Just Dial share price was up over 6 percent intraday on March 8 after the company signed advertising agreement with Star India for Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our previous communication on launch of our exclusive B2B platform, JD Mart, we hereby inform all relevant stakeholders that Just Dial Limited has signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Limited "Star" for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ in Indian Premier League - 14 (IPL 2021), to be held in April-May 2021, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 934.20, up Rs 58.20, or 6.64 percent at 09:53 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 950 and an intraday low of Rs 925.

Tata Digital, the digital arm of the salt-to-software services conglomerate, has held exploratory talks with Just Dial to strike a strategic alliance or pick up stake, as part of the Mumbai-based group’s push to enter the e-commerce space.

Multiple people in the know of the discussion said on condition of anonymity that an initial round of conversations had taken place, although a final outcome was not imminent, according to an Economic Times report.

“Both sides have met for discussions, but it is too early to say anything has been finalised. A lot also depends on how things evolve between the two parties,” said a senior Tata official who was aware of the meeting.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has no debt. The stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.