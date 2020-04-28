App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial shares zoom 9% as board mulls share buyback

The Board of Directors of the company in a meeting scheduled on April 30, 2020 may consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Just Dial gained 9 percent intraday on April 28 after the company said that the Board of Directors may consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares in a meeting scheduled on April 30, 2020.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Just Dial Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, to consider and approve the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and matters necessary and incidental thereto," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Just Dial provides local search-related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/PC website, mobile site, mobile apps, over the telephone and text.

The stock price surged over 37 percent in the last one month and was quoting at Rs 381.70, up Rs 33.15, or 9.51 percent at 10:52 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 383.40 and an intraday low of Rs 365.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 11:11 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Just Dial

