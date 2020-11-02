172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|just-dial-shares-fall-4-after-q2-profit-declines-38-to-rs-47-crore-6049391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial shares fall 4% after Q2 profit declines 38% to Rs 47 crore

The digital directory service firm on October 30 posted a 38 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.34 crore for the September quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 76.94 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Just Dial share price was trading lower by 4 percent after the company declared its September quarter numbers.

The operations of the company were impacted, due to shutdown of offices following lockdown imposed by the government authorities to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an impact on the revenue… which has been partially offset by major cost reduction, including reduction in employee benefits, advertising and sales promotion expenses etc," the company said in its financial report.

The stock was trading at Rs 623.70, down Rs 28.75, or 4.41 percent at 09:53 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 646.80 and an intraday low of Rs 611.

Global research firm Citi has a buy on the stock with target at Rs 760 per share. It is of the view that the launch of JD Mart is a step in the right direction, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The brokerage firm is of the view that execution will be key to unlocking significant overall growth acceleration adding that despite the rally, the company remains relatively cheap at 17x FY22e P/E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Just Dial

