App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial share price jumps 7% after Board approves share buyback

The Board of Directors of the company approved the proposal for buyback of up to 31,42,857 equity shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Just Dial share price jumped over 7 percent intraday on April 30 after the board approved a proposal for buyback of up to 31,42,857 equity shares.

The Board of Directors, at a meeting on April 30, approved buyback of up to 31,42,857 equity shares (representing 4.84 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital) at a maximum price of Rs 700 per equity share payable in cash, for an aggregate maximum amount of up to Rs 220,00,00,000 excluding transaction costs, the company told the exchanges.

The stock, which has jumped over 48 percent in the last one month, was quoting at Rs 417, up Rs 27.20, or 6.98 percent at 1328 hours.

Close
Just Dial provides local search-related services to users in India through multiple platforms.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Just Dial

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.