Just Dial share price dips 15% despite Kotak rating upgrade

Just Dial share price fell 15 percent intraday on March 19 despite broking house Kotak Institutional Equities upgrading the stock to buy.

Broking house has upgraded the stock to buy from reduce, though has cut the target to Rs 470 from Rs 570 per share.

According to Kotak, the stock is now available at a deep value and risk-reward is extremely favourable.

The cash on books provides adequate downside support, while buybacks may continue.

Other broking house ICICI Securities has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 685 per share.

At 14:10 hrs, Just Dial was quoting at Rs 323.55, down Rs 44.45, or 12.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 824.85 and 52-week low Rs 284 on 09 July, 2019 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.28 percent below its 52-week high and 15.37 percent above its 52-week low.