App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial share price dips 15% despite Kotak rating upgrade

According to Kotak, the stock is ow available at deep value and risk-reward is extremely favourable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Just Dial share price fell 15 percent intraday on March 19 despite broking house Kotak Institutional Equities upgrading the stock to buy.

Broking house has upgraded the stock to buy from reduce, though has cut the target to Rs 470 from Rs 570 per share.

According to Kotak, the stock is now available at a deep value and risk-reward is extremely favourable.

Close

The cash on books provides adequate downside support, while buybacks may continue.

Other broking house ICICI Securities has maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 685 per share.

At 14:10 hrs, Just Dial was quoting at Rs 323.55, down Rs 44.45, or 12.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 824.85 and 52-week low Rs 284 on 09 July, 2019 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.28 percent below its 52-week high and 15.37 percent above its 52-week low.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Just Dial

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.