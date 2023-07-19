Jubilant Pharmova slumps 3% on 86% decline in net profit for Q1FY24

At 3:00 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 385 apiece, down by Rs 13.10, or 3.29 percent on the NSE.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Jubilant Pharmova shares were down by 3 percent on July 19 after the company reported an 86.4 percent decline year-on-year (YoY) in its net profit at Rs 6.4 crore against Rs 47.1 crore reported in Q1FY23.

The company, barring its numbers for revenue, has also reported a decline in its EBITDA (earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and amortization) and operating margins.

At 3:00 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 385 apiece, down by Rs 13.10, or 3.29 percent on the NSE.

In the earnings reported for the recently ended April to June quarter, consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 9.3 percent YoY at Rs 1,587 crore as compared to Rs 1,451.7 crore in Q1FY23. However, sequentially, the revenue fell by 5.73 percent against Rs 1,678 crore reported in Q4FY23.

The EBITDA for Q1FY24 declined by 11.9 percent YoY to Rs 192.5 crore from Rs 169.6 crore reported in Q1FY23 .

Operating profit margins (OPM) stood at 10.7 percent in the quarter under review, down by 260 basis points from 13.3 percent in the April to June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Jubilant Pharmova is engaged in the production of pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services and developing proprietary novel drugs through its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​