Jubilant Life shares hit 5% upper circuit after deal with Gilead to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Jubilant Life Sciences share price surged 5 percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 429.95 per share at open on May 13 after the company signed a deal with Gilead for production of Remdesivir to fight COVID-19. It will now have rights to sell Remdesivir to 127 countries.

Jubilant Life Sciences' subsidiary, Jubilant Generics Limited has entered into a non-exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. that will grant Jubilant the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug, Remdesivir, a potential therapy for COVID-19 in 127 countries including India, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Under the licensing agreement, Jubilant will have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process to scale up production to enable expedited access of the medicine to COVID-19 patients upon approvals by regulatory authorities in respective countries, it said.

"We are very happy to strengthen our partnership with Gilead to license remdesivir, which, based on initial data, shows promise to be a potential therapy for Covid-19, a pandemic creating unprecedented health and economic crisis globally. We will be monitoring the clinical trials and regulatory approvals very closely and would be ready to launch the drug shortly after the required regulatory approvals," said Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, CoChairman & Managing Director, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited.

The stock price has jumped over 17 percent in the last 5 days and was quoting at Rs 429.95, up Rs 20.45, or 4.99 percent at 09:19 hours. There were pending buy orders of 128,975 shares, with no sellers available.

According to According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Jubilant Life Sciences has zero promoter pledge with FII/FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding in the company. The technical rating as per moneycontrol technical analysis is bullish.

