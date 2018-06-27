App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Sciences up 4% as board approves raising upto Rs 350cr via NCDs

The proceeds would be mainly utilised for repayment of the existing debt and to reduce the overall cost of borrowing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences rose 4 percent intraday Wednesday as company approved raising up to Rs 350 crore via non-convertible debentures.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today, decided to obtain approval of the shareholders of the company through postal ballot for issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis upto an amount of Rs 350 crore.

The proposed issue has been rated AA Stable by CRISIL as compared to AA- Stable for earlier NCD issue of Rs 495 crore by India Ratings.

The proceeds would be mainly utilised for repayment of the existing debt and to reduce the overall cost of borrowing.

At 13:56 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 721, up Rs 23.35, or 3.35 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 02:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.