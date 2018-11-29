App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Sciences surges 7% as co to acquire stake in US firm

The indicative time period for completion of the said acquisition is 3 months and it is on cash basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Jubilant Life Sciences gained 7.3 percent intraday Thursday after subsidiary company

Drug Discovery and Development Solutions, Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary company, has entered into stock purchase agreement on November 29, 2018 for acquiring 5,34,194 shares of Common Stock of Inipharm Inc., USA.

The indicative time period for completion of the said acquisition is 3 months and it is on cash basis.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,039 and 52-week low Rs 617.45 on 08 February, 2018 and 19 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.65 percent below its 52-week high and 20.07 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:14 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 741, up Rs 46.40, or 6.68 percent.

First Published on Nov 29, 2018 01:27 pm

