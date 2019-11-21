Jubilant Life Sciences share price rises 7% after China terminates anti-dumping duty

Jubilant Life Sciences share price added more than 7 percent intraday on November 21 after terminating anti-dumping duty on imported pyridine originating in India.

The company in its press release said that the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), People’s Republic of China, has decided to terminate the 17.6 percent anti-dumping duty on imported pyridine originating in India.

The share price declined 28 percent in the last one year.

At 1125 hrs, Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 524.85, up Rs 21.00, or 4.17 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 898 and 52-week low Rs 392.30 on 18 March 2019 and 26 August 2019, respectively.