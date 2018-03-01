App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 23, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life falls 10% after block deal worth Rs 500 crore on NSE

Around 59.8 lakh shares of the company were traded in six blocks on the NSE at the price of Rs 914-940.05 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
2015-16 || What exception did the stock markets make for this budget speech? Ans: The budget was presented on a Saturday. Markets made a budget-day exception to remain open on Saturday.
2015-16 || What exception did the stock markets make for this budget speech? Ans: The budget was presented on a Saturday. Markets made a budget-day exception to remain open on Saturday.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Jubilant Life fell around over 10 percent intraday on Friday after the stock witnessed a block deal.

Around 59.8 lakh shares of the company were traded in six blocks on the NSE at the price of Rs 914-940.05 per share.

This makes up around 3.8 percent of the equity and the deal value is seen at Rs 554.3 crore.

The company was in the news recently after Sebi imposed a total fine of Rs 50 lakh on Jubilant Life Sciences, its three promoter entities and a director for violation of norms pertaining to price sensitive information.

Meanwhile, the company had a robust December quarter show, which led to the stock touching a fresh 52-week high in January.

The stock has registered over 10 percent fall in the past 15 days, while the three-day loss stood at 4 percent.

At 11:36 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 897.05, down Rs 95.10, or 9.59 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 974.00 and an intraday low of Rs 888.00.

jubilant

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC