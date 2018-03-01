Jubilant Life falls 10% after block deal worth Rs 500 crore on NSE

2015-16 || What exception did the stock markets make for this budget speech? Ans: The budget was presented on a Saturday. Markets made a budget-day exception to remain open on Saturday.

Shares of Jubilant Life fell around over 10 percent intraday on Friday after the stock witnessed a block deal.

Around 59.8 lakh shares of the company were traded in six blocks on the NSE at the price of Rs 914-940.05 per share.

This makes up around 3.8 percent of the equity and the deal value is seen at Rs 554.3 crore.

The company was in the news recently after Sebi imposed a total fine of Rs 50 lakh on Jubilant Life Sciences, its three promoter entities and a director for violation of norms pertaining to price sensitive information.

Meanwhile, the company had a robust December quarter show, which led to the stock touching a fresh 52-week high in January.

The stock has registered over 10 percent fall in the past 15 days, while the three-day loss stood at 4 percent.

At 11:36 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 897.05, down Rs 95.10, or 9.59 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 974.00 and an intraday low of Rs 888.00.