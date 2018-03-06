App
Mar 06, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Foodworks up 2% on joint venture with Golden Harvest

Jubilant Food and Golden Harvest shall own 51 percent and 49 percent respectively in the total shareholding of the JV company.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks added 1.8 percent intraday Tuesday as company has entered into joint venture with Golden Harvest QSR.

"The company has entered into a share subscription and shareholders' agreement for a joint venture with Golden Harvest QSR, which is a part of Golden Harvest Group of Bangladesh, for operating Domino's Pizza restaurants in Bangladesh," as per company release.

The said joint venture company has been identified as Jubilant Golden Harvest.

Jubilant Food and Golden Harvest shall own 51 percent and 49 percent respectively in the total shareholding of the JV company.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,329.50 and 52-week low Rs 817.60 on 23 January, 2018 and 30 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.02 percent below its 52-week high and 147.82 percent above its 52-week low.

In the last 9 months the share price increased by 116 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

