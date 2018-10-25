App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Foodworks slips 6%; posted strong Q2 nos, CLSA cuts target to Rs 1600

According to CLSA the higher staff and other costs are leading to an earnings miss. It cut EPS by 6-7% and revise down target to Rs 1600 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks fell more than 6 percent intraday Thursday despite company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.

The operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, reported a rise of 60 percent, year-on-year, in its profit for the September quarter at Rs 77.7 crore. Its revenue rose to Rs 881.36 crore during the quarter, up 21 percent from Rs 726.63 crore last year.

Jubilant reported same store sales growth of 20.5 percent for the quarter under review. Domino’s Pizza added 24 stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 1,167. Meanwhile, it closed 5 Dunkin Donuts stores, taking the store count to 32

Macquarie has maintained outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1600 per share.

Research firm remained confident of demand sustainability, while recent correction provides good entry point. It trades at 20.0x FY20E EV/EBITDA.

According to CLSA the higher staff and other costs are leading to an earnings miss. It cut EPS by 6-7% and revise down target to Rs 1600 per share.

It sees competition from food aggregators, while high base of H2 is going to impact YoY growth ahead.

At 11:28 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,117.90, down Rs 74.85, or 6.28 percent.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 11:51 am

