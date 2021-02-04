MARKET NEWS

Jubilant Foodworks share price jumps 7% post Q3 earning; Credit Suisse neutral on stock

Credit Suisse has kept neutral call with a target at Rs 2,450 per share.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST
 
 
Jubilant Foodworks share price jumped 7 percent intraday on February 4 on the back of the company's December quarter earning, announced a day before. The company has posted 22 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 124.1 crore against Rs 101.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down at Rs 1,069.3 crore against Rs 1,071.4 crore year-on-year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 10% at Rs 280 crore and margin was up at 26.2 percent.

The same-store-sales growth was at -1.7% versus -20% (QoQ), while added 150 new Domino's stores.

Credit Suisse has kept neutral call with a target at Rs 2,450 per share. The revenue recovery is stabilising, while costs recovery is in-line with revenue sequentially.

The management indicated that input costs could see some inflation going ahead and well placed to see double-digit medium-term growth, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 11:06 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 2,805.70, up Rs 159.90, or 6.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,987.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,141.80 on 11 January, 2021 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.07 percent below its 52-week high and 145.73 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Foodworks
first published: Feb 4, 2021 11:56 am

