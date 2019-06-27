Jubilant Foodworks rises as Citi expect 14% upside, maintains buy

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,575.00 and 52-week low Rs 982.00 on 28 August, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.
Share price of Jubilant Foodworks added 1.5 percent intraday June 27 as research house Citi has maintained buy call on the stock with a 14 percent upside.
The research house kept a target of Rs 1,430 per share.
It estimate 14%, 16% & 18% revenue, EBITDA & EPS CAGR in FY19-22, while price hikes could provide some support to the overall SSS from Q2FY20.
At 12:26 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,263.00, up Rs 13.80, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.
Currently, it is trading 19.81 percent below its 52-week high and 28.62 percent above its 52-week low.
