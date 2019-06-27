Jubilant Foodworks rises as Citi expect 14% upside, maintains buy

Share price of Jubilant Foodworks added 1.5 percent intraday June 27 as research house Citi has maintained buy call on the stock with a 14 percent upside.

The research house kept a target of Rs 1,430 per share.

It estimate 14%, 16% & 18% revenue, EBITDA & EPS CAGR in FY19-22, while price hikes could provide some support to the overall SSS from Q2FY20.

At 12:26 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,263.00, up Rs 13.80, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,575.00 and 52-week low Rs 982.00 on 28 August, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.81 percent below its 52-week high and 28.62 percent above its 52-week low.