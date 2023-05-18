Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net profit falls 59%; check what brokerages say

Morgan Stanley has given overweight rating to the stock and kept a target price at Rs 560 per share.

Jubilant FoodWorks share price is expected to react to its quarterly earnings reported by the company on May 17.

Jubilant FoodWorks has reported a significant 59.5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.5 crore from Rs 116.1 crore in year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations grew 8.2 percent on-year to Rs 1,252.3 crore, while EBITDA, which measures its operating profitability, declined 12.9 percent to Rs 252.2 crore.

The margin stood at 20.1 percent, down from 25 percent in the previous year due to high input prices of cheese, flour, fats and oil.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post March quarter earnings:

Prabhudas Lilladher

The broking house cut its FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 9.5 percent/8.9 percent and rating from Buy to Accumulate post recent run in stock price following 1) tepid demand with current recovery only being seasonal 2) delayed margin recovery in inflationary environment & heightened competition 3) increase in initial losses in Popeyes and 4) sustained high capex guidance of Rs 7 billion including Mumbai commissary.

Prabhudas Lilladher remains constructive given the company's strength in the Pizza market and the strong possibility of Popeyes emerging as the second major brand in coming years.

It estimates a 26 percent PAT CAGR over FY23-25 and cut the rating to Accumulate with DCF-based target price of Rs 515 (Rs 500 earlier).

Motilal Oswal

The research firm broadly maintains its revenue/PAT estimates for FY24/FY25. RM cost pressure (cheese) may continue for a few quarters and the management indicated that it may refrain from price hikes as the near-term environment looks challenging.

The new CEO’s efforts on improving dine-in LFL growth, his decision not to hike prices amid the transient high-cost environment in wheat and cheese, and building the technological and analytical edge of the company are welcome moves that will create value in the medium term.

Motilal Oswal believes there are strong long-term opportunities in QSR and the company with its moats is poised to take advantage of the same.

After a steep stock price correction of ~25 percent from its peak, valuations appear reasonable at ~28x FY25E EV/EBITDA for a business that has ROE superior to QSR peers and other retail companies.

It reiterates Buy rating with a Target Price of Rs 560 (premised on 32x FY25E Pre Ind-AS EBITDA).

Sharekhan

Though discretionary demand is expected to remain uncertain in the near term, the company’s renewed strategies would help LFL growth to gradually improve ahead.

Sharekhan likes JFL’s strategy of investing in core and new ventures to scale up business growth and revenue without comprising profitability in the long run.

A brand-wise differentiated strategy, aggressive store additions, improving customer experience on the delivery platform, sustained innovation, and customer-centric offerings will drive growth in the medium-long term.

The stock has corrected by 26 percent from its high and is 59x/41.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings.

The broking house maintains its 'Buy' rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs 600.

Nirmal Bang

Jubilant FoodWorks’ standalone 4QFY23 operating performance came in below Nirmal Bang's estimate.

The company is not looking at further price increases in the near term and will absorb incremental inflation (if any), along with continued optimization of costs.

Changes to our model have led to 21.5 percent/30.1 percent and 18.6 percent/28.1 percent cut in our Pre Ind-AS EBITDA and Post Ind-AS EBITDA estimates, respectively for FY24E/FY25E, largely reflecting muted LFL growth and an adverse near term impact on profitability, especially in the current uncertain demand environment for discretionary products, said Nirmal Bang.

While it continues to be believers in the long-term opportunity for the company, the ongoing reset to near-term numbers and fair valuation on the revised FY25E Pre Ind-AS EBITDA lead to downgrading the stock to Accumulate.

The stock is now trading at ~33x/28x FY24E/FY25E Pre-Ind AS EBITDA. Nirmal Bang assign a target multiple of 30x on FY25E Pre-Ind AS EBITDA and arrive at a target price (TP) of Rs 495.

UBS

The brokerage firm has issued a buy rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 600 per share. The weak demand continued in Q4FY23 and expect near-term pain in both demand and margins to continue.

UBS believes that the long-term growth potential remains intact, and new brands to support the growth.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has given an Overweight rating to the stock and kept a target price at Rs 560 per share. The Q4 was a miss on margin, although tad better than peers. Additionally, revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and net profit growth were below estimates, and both gross and EBITDA margins were down.

CLSA

The research firm assigned a sell rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 460 per share. Inflation and high competition are weighing on demand.

CLSA highlights that margins have dropped to the lowest level in 11 quarters. The near-term environment is challenging, while Popeye's may be a growth lever.

Additionally, CLSA suggests that the de-rating of stock is largely over.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.