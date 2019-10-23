Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 profit dips on one-time loss; brokerages raise target

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks rose nearly five percent intraday on October 23 after company's Q2 FY20 net profit declined on the back of one-time loss.

The company reported a 2.8 percent year-on-year decline in September quarter consolidated profit at Rs 73.4 crore due to one-time loss of Rs 12.5 crore. Consolidated revenue grew 12.2 percent YoY to Rs 998 crore.

With respect to one-time loss, the management said the exceptional item represented provision created against investments made by Jubilant FoodWorks Employee Provident Fund Trust in the corporate bonds of DHFL, Reliance Capital and IL&FS, and was fully provided for on account of prevailing uncertainties.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 59.9 percent YoY to Rs 234.1 crore and margin expanded 700 bps to 23.5 percent in Q2 FY20.

Same-store sales growth stood at 4.9 percent, which was in line with analyst estimates of 3-5 percent. The same stood at 20.5 percent in the same period last year.