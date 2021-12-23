MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Jubilant Foodworks jumps 4% as Morgan Stanley raises target price to Rs 5,000

The stock opened 2 percent higher on today and extended gains to rise nearly 4 percent

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks

The share price of Jubilant Foodworks, which operates brands such as Domino’s Pizza, and Dunkin’ Donuts in India, rose more than 3 percent in the morning trade on December 23 after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley reportedly reiterated its “overweight” stance on the stock.

The research firm also raised the target price to Rs 5,000, implying an upside of 47 percent from the previous day’s close at Rs 3,429 on the BSE.

Morgan Stanley’s channel checks suggest that Domino’s India has raised prices by 5-6 percent on average across its portfolio recently, a report by Bloomberg Quint said. The price hikes are essential to, at least partly, offset the impact of high raw material inflation across key inputs, the brokerage said.

Catch all the live market action here

Jubilant Foodworks is in an opportune position to capitalise on the growth prospects for the organised food service industry in India, it said.

Close

Related stories

Innovation in product offerings, effective marketing strategy and aggressive store launch strategy are some of the upside risks to Morgan Stanley’s target, the brokerage said.

Downside risks include weak same-store-sales growth trends, competition from food aggregators and other players and a rise in cost inflation.

Check out all the buzzing stocks here

The stock opened 2 percent higher and extended gains to rise nearly 4 percent. It hit an intraday high of Rs 3,567 on the BSE. At 9.40 am, it was trading at Rs 3,560.

In a recent note, Motilal Oswal had said that Jubilant Foodworks was its top bet in the quick-service-restaurant space. It has a “buy” rating on the stock with a target of Rs 4,850.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Foodworks
first published: Dec 23, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.