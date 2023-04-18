 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jubilant FoodWorks jumps 2.3% after Coca-Cola India buys into Hashtag Loyalty

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Coca Cola India acquired 15 percent stake in Jubilant FoodWorks' associate Hashtag Loyalty, which owns food ordering platform Thrive.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks climbed 2.26 percent to Rs 442.05 in morning trade on April 18 after Coca-Cola India acquired 15 percent stake in the company’s associate Hashtag Loyalty.

Hashtag has raised the capital at a pre-money valuation of Rs 104.68 crore, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a post-market hours regulatory filing on April 17.

Hashtag Loyalty is an associate of the country's leading QSR chain operator Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which has the master franchise rights of brands such as Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' and Popeyes. Hashtag owns food ordering platform Thrive.

