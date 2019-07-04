App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Foodworks gains as CLSA maintains buy, target Rs 1,500

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jubilant Foodworks shares gained over 1 percent intraday July 4 as CLSA maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,500 per share.

According to CLSA, the competition seems to be picking up as food o2o is an exciting story and driving the habit changes.

As brands like Mojo Pizza & Oven Story have crossed 100 outlets, it needs to monitor competitive trends from companies perspective.

However, rise in the competition may impact near-term growth and pricing power, it added

At 10:47 hrs Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,261.20, up Rs 10.45, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,575 and 52-week low Rs 982 on 28 August, 2018 and 26 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.05 percent below its 52-week high and 28.23 percent above its 52-week low.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 11:14 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.