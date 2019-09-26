Jubilant Foodworks falls 5% after Credit Suisse downgrades to underperform

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks fell 5.5 percent intraday on September 26 after foreign research house Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and also cut target to Rs 1,200 per share.

Research house cut SSSG (same-store sales growth) estimate for FY20 to 4.5 percent and cut earnings by 8-11 percent.

It expects 100 bps drop in EBITDA margin.

At 1054 hrs, Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 1,376.25, down Rs 72.30, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,518 and its 52-week low of Rs 982 on September 23, 2019, and October 26, 2018, respectively.