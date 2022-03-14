English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Jubilant Food locked at lower circuit on CEO Pratik Pota's exit, street downgrades stock. What should investors do now?

    Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock to underweight from overweight and cut target price to Rs 2,250 from Rs 5,000 per share.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    Jubilant FoodWorks

    Jubilant FoodWorks

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Jubilant FoodWorks share price was locked at 10 percent lower circuit in the early trade on March 14 following news of resignation of the company’s CEO and whole-time director Pratik Rashmikant Pota.

    There were pending sell orders of 9,001 shares, with no buyers available.

    “The board of directors of Jubilant FoodWorks in their meeting held on March 11, 2022, accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and whole-time director of the company as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside Jubilant FoodWorks,” the company said in a statement. Pota will continue in his current role till June 15.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Here are the brokerages view on stock and company post CEO resignation:

    Close

    Related stories

    Credit Suisse

    Research house Credit Suisse has kept the 'neutral' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 2,900 from Rs 3,500 per share. It also lowered the target multiple to 55x.

    "The CEO resignation is a setback and leadership change during challenging macro environment will be an overhang," it said.

    Morgan Stanley

    The brokerage firm has downgraded the stock to 'underweight' from 'overweight' and cut the target price to Rs 2,250 from Rs 5,000 per share.

    After the CEO departs, the strategy is in question, it said.

    Morgan Stanley has cut FY23/24 EPS estimates by 15 percent/24 percent.

    "The company is still well positioned to play long-term growth story in organised food but sudden leadership change threatens near-term outlook," it said.

    JPMorgan

    JPMorgan has downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'overweight' on rising demand/margin risks.

    It has cut the target price to Rs 3,000 from Rs 4,025 per share and lower FY23/24 EPS estimates by 11 percent/8 percent largely on back of margin cuts.

    According to the broking firm, the unexpected CEO resignation adds to the uncertainty.

    However, it continue to believe in mid-to long-term story of the company.

    Macquarie

    The research house has downgraded the stock to 'underperform' and cut the target to Rs 2,150 from Rs 3,550 per share.

    The weaker-than-industry sales/store performance to come under further pressure. However, resignation of CEO raises concerns around execution and earnings growth. It has cut the FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 3 percent/13 percent/15 percent.

    At 9:17am, Jubilant Foodworks was quoting at Rs 2,577.70, down Rs 286.40, or 10 percent on the BSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Foodworks
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 09:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.