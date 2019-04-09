JSW Steel slips on weak crude steel production in Q4FY19

Shares of JSW Steel fell 1.4 percent intraday Tuesday after company's crude steel production in Q4FY19 declined 3 percent to 4.17 million tons against 4.31 in Q4FY18.

However, for the FY18-19 the crude steel production rose 3 percent to 16.69 million tons versus 16.27 in FY17-18.

With this the company achieved 99.6 percent of production guidance of 16.75 million tonnes, given at the beginning of FY2018-19, company said in BSE filing.

The production of rolled products (Long) fell 8 percent at 0.99 million tons in Q4FY19 against 1.07 in Q4FY18, while production of rolled products (Flat) was up 1 percent at 3.01 million tons in Q4FY19 against 2.98 in Q4FY18.

At 10:57 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 286.55, down Rs 4.10, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.