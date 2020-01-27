JSW Steel share price plunges 5% on poor Q3 nos; JPMorgan overweight on stock

JSW Steel share price plunged nearly 5 percent in the early trade on January 27 after the company posted poor numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's net profit declined by 88 percent to Rs 187 crore in the October to December quarter, as compared to Rs 1,603 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company's total revenue dropped by over 10 percent to Rs 18,182 crore.

The company also reported a loss of Rs 300 crore in its inventory.

Jefferies has maintained underperform call and raised the target to Rs 199 from Rs 180 per share.

The Q3 group EBITDA missed our estimate, while net debt eased marginally QoQ, said Jefferies.

At 7x FY21e EBITDA, the risk-reward appears negative and rebound in steel prices should drive stronger margin in Q4, it added.

Research house adjusted its FY20-21 EBITDA -3%/1%.

JPMorgan has maintained overweight call with a target at Rs 295 per share.

The research house broadly maintained its earnings estimates (-4% For FY21, +6% For FY22).

The key risk is China & how much of an impact coronavirus has on steel prices, it said.

It maintained overweight but would wait for a better entry point and not building in the Bhushan acquisition at this point.

The 5 million tonne expansion should drive earnings higher & net debt lower, JPMorgan added.