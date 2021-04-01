JSW Steel share price hits 52-week high on commencement of production at Dolvi plant

(Image: Reuters)

JSW Steel share price touched 52-week high of Rs 478.20 gaining over 2 percent in the early trade on April 1 after the company announced the commencement of production at Dolvi Works facility.

" .... has commenced production of Hot Rolled Plates from the new 5 MTPA Hot Strip Mill facility at its Dolvi Works," company said in the release.

The Dolvi Works has an existing capacity of 5 MTPA.

In another statement, the company said it has completed the acquisition of manufacturing business of high-grade steel plates and coils of Welspun for Rs 848.5 crore.

JSW shall also purchase a parcel of land from Welspun Steel for Rs 1,50,00,000.

The consideration amounts will be paid on a deferred basis, subject to Welspun fulfilling certain regulatory approvals and payment milestones as provided under the business transfer agreement, JSW said.

At 09:28 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 476.40, up Rs 8.55, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 19.10 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 25.20. The latest book value of the company is Rs 158.46 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 3.04. The dividend yield of the company was 0.42 percent.