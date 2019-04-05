JSW Steel rallies 2% on reports of $500-million fund raising plan

Shares of JSW Steel rallied more than 2 percent intraday on April 5 following reports that the company is set to raise $500 million by selling dollar bonds, effectively ending the year-long wait for securing debt funds overseas.

According to a report in The Economic Times, India's biggest maker of the alloy will use the funds to expand production capacity at its Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka.

The report further suggests that the bond may have a five-year maturity and investors outside the US can also invest in the securities.

At 1212 hrs, JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 293.75, up 2.03 percent on the BSE.