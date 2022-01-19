JSW Steel Q3 PAT seen up 104% YoY to Rs. 5,440 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Steel to report net profit at Rs.5,440 crore up 104% year-on-year (down 24% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 53 percent Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 33,358 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 56 percent Y-o-Y (down 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,270 crore.

