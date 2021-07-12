JSW Steel Q1 PAT to Rs. 1,533 cr: ICICI Direct

jsw_steel_metals_slide_image_300_64054576

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal and Mining sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Steel to report net profit at Rs. 1,533 crore (up 8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 122 percent Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 26,169 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 572 percent Y-o-Y (up 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,015 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More