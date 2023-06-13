JSW Steel gains on bagging 2 mining blocks in Goa

JSW Steel declared preferred bidder for 2 blocks in Goa

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

JSW Steel share price gained nearly 2 percent in the early trade on June 13 as the company was declared the preferred bidder for iron ore in two blocks in Goa.

Two blocks are VI- Cudnem-Cormolem Mineral Block, and IX-Surla-Sonshi Mineral Block in North Goa, with projected iron ore resources of 9.77 MMT and 65.73 MMT.

The company offered 96.65 percent of the value of mineral dispatched for the Block VI- CudnemCormolem Mineral Block and 109.80 percent of the value of the mineral dispatched for the Block IX-Surla-Sonshi Mineral Block.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 9.40 am, JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 756.30, up Rs 9.45, or 1.27 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 783.35 on January 2, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 536.30 June 20, 2022. It is trading 3.45 percent below its 52-week high and 41.02 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​