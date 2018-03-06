App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 06, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel gains 4% on buzz of acquisition of steel maker in Italy

Sources said the deal is pegged at Rs 600 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel shares rallied 3.7 percent intraday Tuesday after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company has signed memorandum of understanding to acquire Italy’s second largest steelmaker Aferpi.

MoU between JSW & Aferpi guaranteed exclusive talks between the two players.

copy-buzzing-stock (1)

Sources said the deal is pegged at Rs 600 crore.

JSW Steel's net profit in Q3FY18 more than doubled to Rs 1,774 crore from Rs 716 crore in year-ago. Revenue from operations grew sharply by 16.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 17,861 crore for quarter ended December 2017.

At 11:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 295.05, up Rs 3.85, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JSW Steel

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC