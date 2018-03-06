JSW Steel gains 4% on buzz of acquisition of steel maker in Italy

JSW Steel shares rallied 3.7 percent intraday Tuesday after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company has signed memorandum of understanding to acquire Italy’s second largest steelmaker Aferpi.

MoU between JSW & Aferpi guaranteed exclusive talks between the two players.

Sources said the deal is pegged at Rs 600 crore.

JSW Steel's net profit in Q3FY18 more than doubled to Rs 1,774 crore from Rs 716 crore in year-ago. Revenue from operations grew sharply by 16.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 17,861 crore for quarter ended December 2017.

At 11:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 295.05, up Rs 3.85, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.