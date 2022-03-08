English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    JSW Steel falls despite production revving up over 20% in February

    Currently, it is trading 18.75 percent below its 52-week high and 59.04 percent above its 52-week low

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    JSW Steel

    JSW Steel

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    JSW Steel share price declined over 1 percent intraday on March 8 despite the company reporting better crude steel production for the month of February.

    "JSW Steel reported crude steel production for the month of February at 15.80 lakh tonnes, up 21% year on year on standalone basis," the company said in its release.

    The production of ‘Rolled Products : Flat’ rose 25 percent at 11.54 lakh tonnes and ‘Rolled Products : Long’ jumped 8 percent at 3.67 lakh tonnes.

    Average utilisation of expanded capacity was 88 percent; the use was 98 percent excluding Dolvi expansion project, the company added.

    jsw

    Close

    Related stories

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 09:34 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 630.90, down Rs 6.45 or 1.01 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 776.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 396.70 on 6 August 2021 and 9 March 2021 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 18.75 percent below its 52-week high and 59.04 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #JSW Steel
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 09:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.