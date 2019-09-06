App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel falls 2% after Credit Suisse cuts target price; maintains outperform

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 427.30 and 52-week low Rs 201.90 on 21 September, 2018 and 29 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of JSW Steel declined nearly 2 percent intraday on September 6 after research house Credit Suisse maintained outperform rating on the stock and cut target to Rs 288 from Rs 300 per share.

BPSL's profitability would be much lower due to resolution process and implied deal valuation at 7.6x EV/EBITDA is expensive, said Credit Suisse.

It believes that 6.5x EV/EBITDA would have been a fair valuation of the deal.

At 1212 hrs, JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 214.10, down Rs 2.15, or 0.99 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 427.30 and its 52-week low of Rs 201.90 on 21 September, 2018 and 29 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 49.89 percent below its 52-week high and 6.04 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

